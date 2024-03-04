Broadway Grand Rapids announces the 2024-25 show lineup

Broadway Grand Rapids revealed their 2024-25 seasonal lineup with many performances that are familiar to theatre goers, and some new shows with story lines audiences love.

Grand Rapids will host the Michigan premiere of the murder mystery play Clue. Plus, audiences will experience the hilarious Beetlejuice, spectacular Moulin Rouge! The Musical, electric A Beautiful Noise, and romantic Pretty Woman: The Musical. Customize your package with the unbridled joy of MAMMA MIA! and the revolutionary HAMILTON.

5-show packages include:



BEETLEJUICE | October 8 – 13, 2024

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL | January 21 – February 2, 2025

CLUE | MARCH 4 – 9, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE | April 1 – 6, 2025

PRETTY WOMAN | April 29 – May 4, 2025

Then the following shows can be added for an additional cost:



MAMMA MIA! | November 26 - December 1, 2024

HAMILTON | July 22 – August 3, 2025

Learn more and purchase tickets by visiting BroadwayGrandRapids.com.