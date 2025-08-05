Broadway GR and Civic Theatre to face off in lip sync battle

It's a local, first-of-its-kind event that brings the best of Grand Rapids performers together to support friendship and community!

Two of Broadway's biggest jukebox musicals will hit the stage this season: "& Juliet" will be presented by Broadway Grand Rapids next March, and "Rock of Ages" will be presented by the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre this September. The two performance organizations are teaming up for an epic Lip Sync Battle, themed "Rock of Ages vs. & Juliet".

The battle will commence August 19 at the Civic Theatre. Food and beverages from Chef Tommy Fitzgerald and Chef Jenna Arcidiacono will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 P.M., and the battle will begin at 6:30 P.M. on the theatre stage.

The music for the Lip Sync Battle will feature hits each jukebox musical provides from the 80s, 90s, and early 00s, where audience applause levels will dictate the winners.

Adding to the event's excitement are five teams, each lead by a pair of co-captains: one person from West Michigan media, and one person representing the Civic Theatre. From those co-captains, the five teams will build their performers of up to five people. This year's co-captains are:



FOX 17's Michelle Dunaway and Erin Robere (Yellow Angel in Kinky Boots )

) Comedian Matt Lauria and Morgan Foster (Dewy Finn in School of Rock )

) WLAV's Michelle McKormick and Julianne Howe-Bouwens (Delores in Sister Act )

) WOOD TV8's Tom Hillen and Joey Parks (Dr. Pomatter in Waitress )

) iHeart Media's Lauren "Shmitty" Smith and Maddie Jones (Clown 1 in The 39 Steps)

Tickets for the event are $25 per person and available to purchase at the Civic Theatre's website, or call the box office at (616) 222-6650 between 12 P.M. and 5 P.M. on weekdays. Each ticket includes admission to the Lip Sync Battle and food and beverages.

Visit grct.org for more information.

