Broadway at the Ballpark returns August 27 & 28

There are more songs to be sung at the ballpark other than "Take Me Out To The Ball Game," and actors from the Grand Rapids Civic Theater are ready to showcase them at Broadway at the Ballpark.

On August 27-28, the concert will feature Broadway favorites performed by Civic Theatre actors. This year, the event will also include more musical numbers, greater seating capacity, and an expanded selection of food and beverage, including beer and wine.

Doors for Broadway at the Ballpark will open at 6 p.m. A special performance from the cast of Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s production of the musical Once will take place at 6:30 p.m. The concert will begin at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for youth, and children under 3 are free.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit grct.org/ballpark.