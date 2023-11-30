Bring joy to mothers and their kids during Grace's Table Toy Drop-Off event

Everyone should feel loved and treasured for the humans they are, especially during the holidays. While the holidays are a time of hope, Grace’s Table exists year-round to provide teem moms support, mentorship, resources, and hope to reach their full potential as a mother and a person.

The community can provide hope around the holidays for these moms and their kids by participating in Grace’s Table’s Christmas Gift Drop-off. They need toys for 76 kids, and the gifts will go to newborns through age 6.

Some requests are bath toys, cars and trucks, stuffed animals, magna tiles, and Barbie dolls.

Toys can be dropped off on Friday, December 8 at Grace’s Table, located at 835 Richmond St. NW, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Can't drop off a toy? Grace's Table is also accepting monetary donations to help fund their Christmas Celebration for the mothers and children they serve.

Learn more about how to help Grace's Table at gracestable.com/christmas, or get more information by calling (616) 340-4309.