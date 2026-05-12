Bridge Street Ministries celebrates local impact with Good News Gala

Bridge Street Ministries works with West Michigan youth to empower and equip them with tangible impacts in their community through the organization's Christ-centered work. Bridge Street Ministries will extend that impact to the greater community with their annual Good News Gala, set for Monday, May 18 at 6 P.M. at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

The gala celebrates the good news that exists during a time where current events feel otherwise. The gala will feature a special Good News Gallery, featuring artwork displayed by the middle school students that tell stories of transformation, a dinner and program will also be featured to showcase the work that Bridge Street Ministries has been doing, and opportunities for connection and networking. Last year's event drew 400 guests.

Members of the community are welcome to attend the free event, and registration information can be found online. Donations are also welcome.

Ryan Waalkes, Bridge Street Ministries Executive Director, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the gala.

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