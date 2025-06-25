Bridge Street Market's Last Sundays Outdoor Market returning for the season

Returning to Bridge Street Market, the Last Sundays Outdoor Market brings the community together for a day of supporting local artists and small businesses.

Lasting from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. on the last Sundays of the month, local artisans, makers, food tricks, and live music will set up shop on the sidewalk outside the garage doors for patrons to explore. The first of the Last Sundays outdoor artisan market will be Sunday, June 29 and is free to attend.

This Sunday's event will feature 17 local vendors, but more than 150 are expected throughout the summer.

Future events will be Sunday, July 27; Sunday, August 31; and Sunday, September 28.

Broderick Bebout, owner of one of Sunday's vendors, Shakerbrud, joined Bridge Street Market store director Jill Devon on the Mix to discuss the series' popularity and anticipated return.

Visit bridgestreetmarket.com for more information. You can also find more information about the event on Facebook.

