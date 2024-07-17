Brian Bush Memorial Putt-For-Life raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on July 27

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Brian Bush Memorial Putt For Life is taking place on July 27. It's a charity golf outing for the whole family, and all the money raised will benefit children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The event has raised nearly a million dollars to help save children's lives without families having to worry about the cost of care.

For $25 a person, people can enjoy unlimited mini golf at Loeschner's Village Green, food and beverages, and a raffle.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you're unable to attend the event, consider making a donation to St. Jude.

