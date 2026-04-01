Brewery Outré celebrates four years of beers, brews, and special releases

Kalamazoo's newest microbrewery turns four years old on April 1 - and no, it's not a joke!

Brewery Outré (pronounced "ooo-tray") combines the love of beer with the idea of something unconventional or eccentric. Founded by Ted Linabury, the specific beer style began after years of experimenting with beer-wine hybrids in hopes of offering something different to the West Michigan beer scene. From beer-wine hybrids to IPA's and hard seltzers, the outré taproom truly does offer something for everyone.

The taproom officially opened on April 1, 2022, and the community is invited to celebrate their fourth anniversary on Saturday, April 4 from 1 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Leading up to the celebration includes three new beer releases from the taproom, and a variety of food and beer pairings will be available for the attendees to sample.

Ted visited the Morning Mix to discuss the taproom's growth and give a sneak peek at the releases, as well as share more about what attendees can expect at the event.

Brewery Outré is located at 567 E Ransom St. Visit them online at breweryoutre.com. You can also RSVP to the anniversary celebration on Facebook.

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