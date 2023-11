Brewery Nyx gives those avoiding gluten an opportunity to enjoy beer again

Those who don't tolerate gluten tend to pass on sipping a cold pint of beer because of how it may make their gut feel. One local entrepreneur decided to do something about it and created Michigan's first dedicated gluten-free brewery, Brewery Nyx.

Brewery Nyx was created to bring taste, better ingredients, joy, and comradery back to the beer experience for everyone. From IPAs to lagers to barrel-aged stouts, Brewery Nyx brings those who love beer but can’t enjoy it, back into the fold.

Brewery Nyx is located at 506 Oakland Ave SW, Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit brewerynyx.com.