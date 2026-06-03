Breonna Taylor memorial birthday celebration returns to downtown Grand Rapids

Breonna Taylor was a Grand Rapids native who lost her life on March 13, 2020 following a botched police raid in Louisville, Kentucky. Since then, Breonna's sister Dee Dee Taylor has carried Breonna's legacy into action and accountability to strengthen communities through Taylor Made Re-Entry.

Taylor Made Re-Entry helps individuals who are incarcerated find successful outcomes upon community re-entry and re-evaluating police and procedural methods.

The family will honor Breonna's life with a memorial birthday celebration at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids on Friday, June 5 beginning at 5:30 P.M. The event will have live music, memorial activities, engagement activities for youth, moments of reflection, and a dove release. The event is free and open to the public.

Dee Dee sat down with Michelle to share more about Breonna's legacy, the work Taylor Made Re-Entry continues to provide, and how the community can participate in the birthday celebration.

Visit taylormadereentry.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok