Patricia Walsh Chadwick is a well-known name in the world of finance and business as a pioneer for women, eventually becoming a global partner at Invesco. However, her journey to get to those occupational heights was a long and challenging one, a journey she’s detailed in her book, “Breaking Glass: Tales from the Witch of Wall Street.”

In “Breaking Glass,” Chadwick tells the story of her bizarre upbringing which she started in her 2019 memoir, “Little Sister.” In this coming-of-age follow-up, she revisits her childhood through a different lens, offering insights into how the experiences of her early life shaped her character and helped her forge her path in business and finance.

Chadwick joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share her story from “Breaking Glass.”