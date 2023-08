Bring energy, festival ensemble, and a group of friends to Belknap Park for the Breakaway Music Festival on August 18 and 19.

The festival will featuretwo days of music, a silent disco, food and drink, and even rollerskating. Featured performers include RL Grime, Tiesto, Deadmau5, Porter Robinson, and so much more.

The festival will take place on Friday from 4-11 p.m. and Saturday from 3-11 p.m.

To see a complete lineup, visit breakawayfestival.com.