Breakaway Music Festival coming to Belknap Park on August 19 & 20

Huge names in music will be performing at Belknap Park over the weekend as part of the Breakaway Music Festival.

Big names coming to the outdoor festival include The Chainsmokers, Two Friends, Jai Wolf, Yung Gravy, Sidepiece, DJ Snake, Oliver Tree, Joel Corry, Rossy, Ekali, Gashi, Justus Bennetts, Ship Wrek, and Drummxnd.

Breakaway says it is the first festival “for Gen-z and Millennials by Gen-z and Millenials."

Breakaway Music Festival Michigan takes place on August 19-20. Two-day passes start at $104.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit breakawayfestival.com.