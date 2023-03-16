Break It Down | Make It Better conference to help improve art skills will take place March 24

Artists in West Michigan hoping to learn new skills, create connections, and find inspiration need to be at the Break It Down | Make it Better conference at Kendall College.

The tenth year of Break It Down | Make It Better will kick off with a keynote presentation by George Bayard III, founder, and director of the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives (GRAAMA).

Following the keynote will be a day of breakout sessions, food, a dance performance by Dance in the Annex, and a happy hour.

The day's sessions will take the form of presentations, roundtables, panel discussions, and workshops on the topics of professional skills building and the conference’s theme, creative placemaking, a practice in which the arts are used to strengthen communities.

The conference will take place on March 24 at Kendall College's Woodbridge Building, located at 17 Pearl St NW.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for students and $40 for everyone else.

Register and purchase tickets at breakitdownmakeitbetter.org.