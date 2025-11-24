Bravo Zulu Films projected to debut first film in late 2026

Earlier this year, the Fox 17 Morning Mix introduced West Michigan to Bravo Zulu Films, a Niles-based, veteran-owned and operated filmmaking initiative that encourages those who have served a medium to share stories and harbor creativity.

One of these projects, HOLLOWROOT, is a psychological horror film that follows four veterans on a weekend trip in the woods of Eau Claire, Michigan - and how as soon as the Melonheads appear, the men have to face their own inner demons.

The film is set to take a festival run in 2026, continuing Bravo Zulu Films' impact of veteran experiences being transformed through universal narratives. As the film continues principal photography and enters post-production, there are plenty of behind-the-scenes roles needed for HOLLOWROOT and other projects Bravo Zulu Films are currently working on. Those interested in financially contributing to HOLLOWROOT's production may do so online.

A lot has changed since the summer, and there is plenty to look forward to! Bravo Zulu Films founder Scott Mann returned to the Morning Mix, bringing HOLLOWROOT actors Steve Phenegar and Jordan Flynn along, to share more about the progress.

Visit bzfilms.app for more information and how to get involved in both current and future projects.

