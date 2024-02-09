Brandon Roby Golf Performance Center at the West Michigan Golf Show

"Drive for the show and putt for dough." Golfers who know this phrase also know that sinking putts is crucial once they're on the green. Brandon Roby Golf Performance Center can help improve a golfer's swing, putt, and much more at any time of the year.

Brandon Roby Golf Performance Center is one of the dozens of vendors making an appearance at the West Michigan Golf Show this weekend at DeVos Place on February 9-11. Along with golf performance centers, the area’s top equipment dealers, courses, and resorts in attendance, golfers can plan their entire golf season and book their first tee time of the year.

Other attractions include The $100 Hole-Out Challenge, A Closest to the Pin Contest, and a Long Putt Contest where someone may walk away with $10,000.

The West Michigan Golf Show will be open on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $12 per day, with kids 14 and under getting in for free. Proceeds will benefit The First Tee of West Michigan, Make a Wish Foundation, and Folds of Honor.

See a complete event schedule for the weekend at westmichigangolfshow.com.