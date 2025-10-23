Bradford White Corporation to host 5K for breast cancer research

Bradford White specialize in water and space heaters, but like most businesses, the people behind the team have causes that hit close to home. One of those causes is breast cancer research.

The business is giving back to the community this October by hosting a 5K for breast cancer research. Sponsored by the Women's Network, all proceeds will benefit Van Andel Institute and their biomedical research, which includes breast cancer. With access to research, the goal of earlier detection and treatment will benefit patients and their families, hopefully leading to a cure some day.

The 5K is available to run or walk, and will be held this Saturday, October 25 at 200 Lafayette Street in Middleville. The race will begin at 9 A.M. and is expected to conclude at 12 P.M.

Event registration is $35 and includes a t-shirt, snacks, and beverages. The event is open to all ages.

Bradford White Product Manager for Service Parts Taylor Alberts, HR Representative Kaylyn Gregg, and Executive Assistant to SVP/GM Tonya Westrate visted the Morning Mix to share more about the event.

Visit runsignup.com to register for the race.

