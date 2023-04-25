Watch Now
Boys and Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore hosting Great Future Gala on May 20

Posted at 1:29 PM, Apr 25, 2023
The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore is changing more than a thousand lives every year by investing in the children of West Michigan through support, opportunity, and programming.

Their biggest fundraiser, the Great Futures Gala, is coming up, with a big goal to make sure the organization can continue to serve the kids in Muskegon County.

The night will consist of live entertainment by Global Village, dinner, fireworks, a jewelry raffle, a treasure chest raffle, a live and silent auction, and more.

The 2023 Great Futures Gala will take place on May 20 at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $125 a person. Sponsorships are also still available. All proceeds to benefit the youth development programming with the Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit bgclubmuskegon.com.

