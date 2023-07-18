Bowerman's Blueberry Harvest Festival happening this weekend on July 22

It's blueberry season in Michigan! There are few better ways to get into it than picking your own bucket full of fresh fruit, but if that's not your thing, eating them is just as good at Bowerman's Blueberry Farm for their annual Blueberry Harvest Festival.

In addition to blueberry picking, there will be blueberry treats like donuts, muffins, pies, ice cream, and more. There will also be gifts and toys for purchase in the retail store.

The Blueberry Harvest Festival will kick off on July 22 with U-Pick at 9 a.m. and the celebration following at 10 a.m.

Can't make it out to the farm? Visit Bowerman's on 8th to celebrate a year and a half of being open in a retail space in downtown Holland. They're open 7 days a week with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, catering