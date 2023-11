Grand Rapids has been named as one of the top 25 cities in America for foodies, and that honor is being celebrated as Restaurant Week Grand Rapids continues. One of the 50 restaurants offering special deals is the Bostwick Lake Inn.

Chef Nick Dearth and event coordinator Brad Batzer join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to show off what they're cooking up for the special event.

Restaurant Week is taking place now through November 11.

Discover more restaurants participating at restaurantweekgr.com.