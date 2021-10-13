BOSS Services: How to prep your furnace for winter

The colder weather is quickly approaching, which means it's time to prepare the furnace in your home for winter!

According to BOSS Services, it's important to have a professional come out to do an inspection to make sure everything is working properly. The main item to check is the filter; this is the item that often gets overlooked and is the main source of problems if it isn't changed.

Also, clean off the outdoor condenser on the air conditioner to prevent any build-up so it will be ready to run when it's started up next summer. The outdoor condenser also needs to be covered so it's protected during the harsh winter months.

