Bluebird Cancer Retreats' Flock Party uplifts and supports cancer community

Bluebird Cancer Retreats of West Michigan is known for hosting retreat experiences for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers at Holland's Camp Geneva. With medical, spiritual, and social work professionals as part of the retreats' staff, participants are reminded that they are never alone in their cancer journey and resources and networks across West Michigan are available to those who need it.

The organization's annual "Flock Party" is a celebration and concert with all proceeds benefiting Bluebird's mission and programming. This year's celebration will be held Thursday, June 18 at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium in Grand Haven between 5:30 to 9:30 P.M. A silent auction will also take place concurrently.

The event will feature live music from BRENA as well as local food and beverages. Tickets are $20 for individuals, or $50 for a donation opportunity. A VIP group experience is also available for $75.

Bluebird Cancer Retreats executive director Raechel Morrow sat down with Todd to talk about the event.

Visit bluebirdmi.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok