Blue House Art Square announces season opening

Blue House Art Square is an art space that puts a spin on traditional art galleries and local town squares.

From June through October, five 12x12 sheds in Ada Village are decorated with original artwork from up to 13 artists along with a rotating visiting artist. Visitors can explore these sheds and find handmade works, gifts, and unique finds while supporting the local artists behind them. The Art Square is within walking distance to other restaurants and shops, allowing guests to pursue the area without feeling pressure to stay, leave, or make a purchase.

Each shed is unique, with some artists sharing one space. Artists remain on site and will have works on sale, with the summer season set to begin Tuesday, June 2.

Blue House Art Square is located at 7267 Thornapple River Dr SE in Ada behind Brody's B Cafe. Their hours of operation are Tuesdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M., Fridays from 3 to 8 P.M., and Saturdays from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Betsy Ratzch and Broderick Bebout visited the Morning Mix to talk about the Art Square and showcase a sample of pieces you may find on your next visit!

Visit bluehouseartsquare.com for more information.

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