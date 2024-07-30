Blue Cross Blue Shield shares tips on how to age healthily and gracefully

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Aging is an interesting journey: we may feel no older than 25, but our bodies are typically quick to remind us that those days are far behind us. There are things we can all do to age a little more gracefully and healthfully.

Dr. Patricia Ferguson, Medical Director of Senior Health Services at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, shares tips on how the combination of doctor visits and maintaining healthy habits are key to a youthful life.

Learn more about Healthy Aging by visiting bcbsm.com/agehealthy.

