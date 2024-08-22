Blue Cross Blue Shield shares the importance of wellness checkups for kids each year

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Along with pencils, backpacks, clothes, and shoes, back to school is also a good time to check another box on that list: a trip to the doctor. Making sure a child is healthy at the start of the year should be part of their annual routine.

A wellness checkup is an important step in ensuring the health and well-being of the child by identifying and addressing any health concerns and preventing disease with immunizations. The AAP encourages children to receive a sports physical at the same time as their annual checkup whether they plan to play sports or not to address diet, exercise, and attitudes toward physical activity.

Dr. Angela Seabright from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about the importance of wellness checkups.

