Blue Cross Blue Shield offers services for those struggling with substance use disorders

September is Recovery Month
Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 15, 2023
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Every year, the month of September is recognized as Recovery Month, a time to raise awareness about substance abuse, promote treatment, and support the providers- like Blue Cross Blue Shield- who make recovery possible.

Behavioral Health Medical Director, Dr. William Beecroft, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share the signs and symptoms of someone using substances, and how they can seek help.

For more information, visit bcbsm.com/mentalhealth.

