The 73rd annual primetime Emmy Awards show is this weekend, and if you're planning on watching with friends, you may want to add some Hollywood flair to the food you're preparing!

Sarah Crawford, Registered Dietician, and eMeals Representative shares recipes for Whipped Fajita Dip, Smoked Salmon Cakes, and Brownie Moos Parfaits.

Find all these recipes and more at emeals.com.