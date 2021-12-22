Blood donations needed! Versiti offers incentive for people to roll up that sleeve

West Michigan and the entire nation's blood supply is at a critical low. Versiti is asking people to give a blood donation and is offering an incentive to get people to roll up that sleeve.

As more people are getting vaccinated and returning to normal life, attention has shifted away from blood donation. On top of that, drives at schools and businesses, which are typically Versiti’s largest source of blood donations, are down.

Additionally, blood donations often decline during the holidays when busy schedules, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses can make it more difficult.

Compared to a typical year, Versiti Blood Centers is down more than 40 percent in donations – or nearly 20,000 units of blood – from schools and businesses. All of this is creating a crisis situation – a shortage of much-needed blood.

Blood and blood products are critical to the complex treatments hospital partners in the state provide. One in seven people entering the hospital will need blood.

Patients' lives could be at risk, particularly if trauma situations occur if we cannot maintain an adequate blood supply. Medical technology has provided many life-saving discoveries over the years, but there is still no substitute for blood. In a medical emergency, the availability of blood is often the most important.

Donating blood takes about an hour and has the potential to save up to three lives. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

Anyone who donates between now and January 9, 2022 will be entered into Versiti’s Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes for a chance to win an SUV.

To find a donation center or community blood drive in your neighborhood, call 866-642-5663 or visit versiti.org.

