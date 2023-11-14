November is Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month. For some, eliminating gluten is absolutely necessary because of an allergy, and others simply don't tolerate it as well.

The good news is, that giving up gluten doesn't mean having to sacrifice specific foods or flavors, because places like Bliss Gluten-Free Bakery and Cafe in Holland.

Bliss Gluten-Free Bakery and Cafe is located at 102 South River Ave. Bruch is served daily until 3 p.m., and the bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Discover all they have to offer at blissbakery.co or call 616-558-1272.