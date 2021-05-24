Bless The Bus: Ama International delivering supplies to families in need across the border

Being able to go to the medicine cabinet to grab an aspirin or putting hydrocortisone on a bug bite are things we take for granted. Ama International is making sure children beyond our borders have access to these items through their latest project, Bless The Bus.
The goal is to use a bus as a mobile medical clinic for communities in Mexico by utilizing telehealth opportunities. The Ama bus supports the vision of equitably access to health care, preventative health, and community partnership.
The bus will transport materials like medical supplies, toys, and clothes for families in need from Grand Rapids to Guadalajara, Mexico. But before the bus travels down south, Ama will be showing the bus to the community and collect some last-minute donations.
Bless The Bus will take place on May 25 from 4-7 p.m. at Faith Church, located at 953 Spencer Street Northeast.
They will be collecting the following items:
- Cash
- Gas cards
- Small toys
- Candy
- Chocolate candy
- Stickers
- Bubbles
- Multivitamins Adults and children
- Acetaminophen tabs and liquid
- Ibuprofen tabs and liquid
- Hydrocortisone cream
- Vitamin D tabs
- Calcium tabs
- Bandages
- Blood pressure cuffs (electric or manual)
- Otoscopes
- Stethoscopes
- Feminine hygiene products (pads preferred)
- Hats
- Soccer balls
- Basketballs
- Unused shirts
To learn more, visit amawithoutborders.org or follow them on Facebook.