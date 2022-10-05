Blandford Nature Center & LaFontsee Galleries present “Art is Second Nature”

Blandford Nature Center and LaFontsee Galleries are partnering to present Art is Second Nature– an art show and sale to benefit the ongoing efforts to restore The Highlands to a natural landscape.

Art is Second Nature will be hosted on Saturday, October 22nd from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm at Blandford Nature Center located at 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids.

This show and sale will consist of pieces by over 40 artists, all of which have been inspired by the beauty of The Highlands.

For more event details visit blandfordnaturecenter.org.

