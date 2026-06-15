Blandford Nature Center brings the Center to Kent County Parks this summer

Blandford Nature Center is bringing the center to the community this summer through their "Nature Neighbors" program. The program provides outdoor, low cost activities for all ages while providing teachable moments in local parks and participate in guided exploration time.

In partnership with Kent County Parks, Nature Neighbors will be held at Millennium Park, Long Lake, Park, Wabasis Lake Park, Fallasburg Park, Townsend Park, and Caledonia Lakeside Park through September at different days and times. Participants at these locations will participate in a nature storytime, learn about owls, birding, and kayaking, participate in a bumblebee nature walk, and more.

Event cost ranges from $5 to $15 for participants. Attire is comfy and casual, with the chance of getting dirty. Sunscreen and bug spray are strongly recommended.

Blandford Nature Center Program educator Sammy Dine and Kent County Communications Manager Christina Anthony visited the Morning Mix to share more about the program.

Visit blandfordnaturecenter.org for more information and full schedule of which park Nature Neighbors will take place.

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