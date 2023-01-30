Black History Month exhibits on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will host a special display in honor of Black History Month throughout the month of February.

As part of the Black History Month Display, GRPM will showcase the recently discovered Tuskegee Slides as part of a temporary display called Booker T. Washington Visits Grand Rapids within the Streets of Old Grand Rapids exhibit.

In March of 2021, the Museum made a rare discovery when it uncovered 69 black and white, photographic magic lantern slides depicting the Tuskegee Institute at the turn of the 20th century. The Tuskegee Institute, now referred to as Tuskegee University, is a private, historically black university, located in Tuskegee, Alabama. It is well known for its first president, Booker T. Washington, as the home of scientist George Washington Carver and of the World War II era Tuskegee Airmen.

The rare slides will be shown alongside period photography equipment. The slides can also be viewed online at grpmcollections.org.

Black History Month Displays will be at the museum from February 1-28.

Learn more by visiting grpm.org.