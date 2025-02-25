Black History Month: Celebrate with Kenya dolls!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Playing with dolls is a big part of growing up for many children. Shantae Pelt, and her company, The Kenya Doll Brand, are on a mission to match those children with a doll that looks like them.

The Kenya doll has a rich history centered on providing meaningful representation for African American children. From its debut in the 1990s, the doll aimed to instill a sense of pride and self-acceptance, offering diverse skin tones and natural hairstyles. This focus on reflecting the beauty and individuality of its target audience has been a defining characteristic of the brand.

The creators of the Kenya doll are not only focused on producing toys, but also on fostering a positive cultural impact. They have initiatives aimed at promoting values like respect and responsibility, and also educational growth. The continuing legacy of the Kenya doll is one of cultural significance and the dedication to providing positive representation for generations to come. They are focused on creating a brand that supports the community, and provides positive imagery.

You can learn more about the dolls in our interview or by clicking over to their website.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok