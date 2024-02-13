Black Book Exchange builds little libraries filled with books that represents black people and culture

Everyone should feel seen and recognized, which is especially true in the media we consume like television, movies, music, and books. The Black Book Exchange is on a mission to literature for all ages that represent black people and culture through their little free libraries.

TBBEB was established in 2019 as a City of Grand Rapids Neighborhood Match Fund Project by which its first book houses were built and installed. In 2020, it formed as a non-profit organization to expand its book exchange system and bring long-term literacy and reading initiatives to the local community and beyond.

These little free libraries can be found in different Grand Rapids neighborhoods. There are currently 11 book houses built across five neighborhoods, with plans to build 15 more little libraries in the future.

Learn more at blackbookexchangebox.org.