Bizarre Bazaar setting up shop in Eastown this Saturday

Eastown's celebration of the "funky and weird personality", the Bizarre Bazaar - or "BizBaz" - is returning to Grand Rapids on Saturday, June 20 from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Taking place along Ethel Avenue, local art, live music, beer tent, and food vendors and trucks will line up for a day-long marketplace setting. Guests can shop a variety of handmade items from West Michigan makers, crafters, and artists that range from home decor, fine art, jewelry, clothing, ceramics, and more. The Kids' Bazaar will also return along with the Young Entrepreneurs, where Eastown youth run the market entirely, with each vendor donating $5 to the organization of their choice.

The event also coincides with the launch of Uptown's free summer shuttle on Saturdays, where guests can ride the shuttle to the event between 4 to 11 P.M. if they choose to park and ride.

BizBaz executive director Steve Staggs and events chair Alexis Quick sat down with Michelle to talk about the event.

Visit eastowngr.com for more information.

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