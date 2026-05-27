BISSEL Pet Foundation's annual Blocktail Party raises money for programming

The BISSELL Pet Foundation supports numerous animal welfare organizations nationwide, helping animals leave shelters and rescues with adoption events, providing spay/neuter procedures, vaccinations, microchipping, and assisting communities and animals impacted by crisis and natural disasters.

The organization's largest annual fundraiser is the Blocktail Party, raising money to continue providing the foundation's aforementioned programs. This year's party will be Tuesday, June 2 from 6 to 9 P.M. at East Grand Rapids High Schools' football field. The event is pet-friendly and will feature food and drinks from local vendors, music, adoptable pets, as well as a photobooth and caricature opportunities. Guests can also build their own bandanas for their dogs.

All dogs in attendance must be updated on their vaccinations and on non-flexi-leashes.

Tickets are $100 for attendees and can be purchased online. Sponsorships are available.

Visit bissellpetfoundation.org for more information.

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