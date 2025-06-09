BISSEL Pet Foundation: One Million Pets milestone reached

Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, the BISSELL Pet Foundation saves animals through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. The organization recently achieved a major milestone: one million pets have been impacted by these initiatives.

Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the United States. It allows pets to find their forever homes and make the adoption fees more affordable for pet owners, thanks to BISSEL Pet Foundation's financial support to participating organizations.

Fix the Future is the fastest-growing spay/neuter program in the United States, which has a network of over 340 relief veterinarians to ensure pets receive proper spay/neuter services, as well as vaccinations and microchipping.

BISSELL Pet Foundation collaborates with Animal Search and Rescue partners nationwide through its Animal Incident Management team. This program helps relocate and care for animals in need.

Michelle sat down with BISSEL Pet Foundation's chief of staff Eliza Curtin to talk about this historic milestone and the community impact these programs have had.

