Bish & Bash's benefit concert for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital returns

Bish and Bash's outdoor concert at Gravel Bottom Brewery in Ada is back this summer, bringing the community together for a night of music and support for the Wish List at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The concert is just one of Bish and Bash's many ways of supporting the hospital outside of their Christmas ornament sales. It is a free-to-attend event with food, beverage, and artisan market sales benefitting the Wish List.

Domestic Problems will perform at 5:30 P.M. and the event is expected to finish by 8 P.M. If it rains, the band will play inside Gravel Bottom Brewery. The brewery is located at 452 Ada Dr SE.

Caryn Kersey sat down with Todd to talk about the event's growth over the years. You can keep up with future Bish & Bash events on Facebook and Instagram.

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