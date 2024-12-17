Biking for a good cause! Grand Rapids Gran Fondo returns June 21, 2025

Registration is now open for Michigan's premier cycling event, the Grand Rapids Gran Fondo.

Taking place throughout Downtown Grand Rapids on June 21, 2025, the Gran Fondo will feature celebrity cyclists, four different races spanning up to 80 miles throughout the city, and a big post-party after the race.

Riders will be raising funds to support Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation. Last year, the event raised over $81,000, and this year's goal is even higher at $125,000! Funds raised will go towards three key initiatives: Mary Free Bed Kids, Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports, and Recreational Therapy.

Early bird rates for race registration are $85 until December 22, then the price will increase.

Register at grgranfondo.com.

