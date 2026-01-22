Biggby Coffee and iunderstand's "B the One" campaign launching new initiative

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Biggby West Michigan and iunderstand have partnered on raising awareness, reducing stigma, and supporting mental health and brain health for eight years. After the success of launching "B the One" in 2025, the partnership is returning for 2026 with a twist.

Last year, the Morning Mix had viewers nominate individuals across the community who went above and beyond for someone struggling. By showing up, listening, offering emotional support, and holding conversations (sometimes with coffee!), lives have been impacted to make a life-changing difference.

For 2026, the mission is being brought to the road as iunderstand founder Vonnie Woodrick will travel to Biggby locations across West Michigan, listening to stories from baristas, store owners, customers, and community members who are making a difference. These stories will be featured on the Morning Mix, and viewers are encouraged to follow along or join Vonnie in-store when she visits.

Viewers can follow Biggby West Michigan on Facebook and Instagram for updates on where the tour will stop.

