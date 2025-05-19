Biggby Coffee and i understand's "B The One Run" recognizes World Mental Health Day

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but Biggby Coffee and i understand are looking ahead to October 10, which is World Mental Health Day.

In their eighth year of partnership in sparking conversations over a cup of coffee and the potential to make a difference in someone's life, the two organizations are preparing for the fifth annual B The One Run.

The B The One Run is more than a 5K. After the race, there will be a concession van, vendor booths, and a relaxation station available to encourage participants.

This year's 5K will be held on October 5 at Millennium Park from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. The event costs $35 to sign up, but there is a special sign-up price of $17 until May 30.

Vonnie Woodrick from i understand and Biggby franchise owner Tim Hoffman visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event and more about what to expect with this year's B The One Run.

To learn more or sign up for your spot, visit runsignup.com.

