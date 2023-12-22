Big Rapids using Consumer's Energy "Put Your Town On the Map" winnings to build a modern skatepark

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Consumers Energy is the utility company that helps keep everyone's lives warm and bright, literally. For three decades, the company has been doing even more for their community through investing in people, the planet, and Michigan's prosperity through the Consumers Energy Foundation.

One of the cities Consumers Energy has impacted this past year is Big Rapids. The Mecosta County community received a $25,000 grant through the 2022 Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition hosted by the Consumers Energy Foundation.

The competition was created to uplift smaller municipalities with populations under 10,000 who have innovative ideas to draw visitors. The city of Big Rapids is using its first-place prize to build a modern skate park in Northern Michigan.

Steve Gove, an employee for the City of Big Rapids, talks about the skate park project and how this will positively impact the community.

