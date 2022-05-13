Big Lake Brewing & Ballad Brewing collab to create Lemongrass IPA

A unique collaboration between Big Lake Brewing and Ballad Brewing is bringing the taste of lemongrass to beer.

The Holland-based brewery, Big Lake Brewing, teamed up with Ballad Brewing from Danville, Virginia to create Lemongrass IPA.

Lemongrass IPA combines a trifecta of hops, including Michigan Bergamot, featuring bright citrus flavor on the back end, and finishing with light herbal notes from lemongrass.

The beer will be available exclusively in Michigan and Virginia. This is the first collaboration between the two craft breweries.

Lemongrass IPA is available while supplies last through the summer season. Lemongrass IPA is available on tap at Big Lake Brewery and across the state of Michigan through Imperial Beverage.

To learn more, visit biglakebrewing.com.