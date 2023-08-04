Better Wiser Stronger hosting its 10th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

Non-profit Better Wiser Strongeris hosting its 10th-anniversary fundraising gala on August 20, and the whole community is invited.

The gala will be hosted at Venue3Two, 3232 Shaffer Ave SE. The event will begin with a social hour at 3 p.m. followed by the gala from 4-6 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy dinner, a bar, a silent auction, and live music. Semiformal attire is recommended.

Funds raised will be used to expand the nonprofit’s programming, which includes age-appropriate education in literacy, finances, career planning, mentorship, and more. The nonprofit seeks to build the confidence, decision-making abilities, and character of boys and young men of color for successful life outcomes.

Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.