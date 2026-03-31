Better Wiser Stronger and Young Money Finances providing summer camp opportunity

Better Wiser Stronger empowers boys to be better, make wiser decisions, and develop into stronger men. Achieved through mentorship programs and workshops, the organization offers book clubs to build literacy and reading confidence, self-image and self-affirmation programs, and academic success labs through tutoring and hands-on activities.

This summer, the organization is partnering with Young Money Finances to provide summer camp for boys in first through twelfth grades. The six-week experience provides age-based learning opportunities covering character development, reading literacy, financial literacy, and many more activities.

Camp runs Monday through Thursday, June 8 through July 16 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. daily at 1356 Jefferson Ave SE in Grand Rapids. Registration is $150 per camper.

Better Wiser Stronger Founder and CEO Henry Sapp and Creative Coordinator Dondrea Brown sat down with Michelle to share more about the camp and other opportunities BWS offer.

Visit betterwsinc.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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