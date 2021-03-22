Best-selling author Wade Rouse talks about his upcoming novel, "The Clover Girls"

Looking for a good read? Best-selling novelist Wade Rouse is releasing a new book, "The Clover Girls," which will be available on bookshelves everywhere in May.

Wade Rouse is known for writing books under the pen name, Viola Shipman. Wade chose his grandmother’s name, Viola Shipman, as a pen name to honor the woman whose heirlooms and family stories inspire his fiction.

"The Clover Girls" a memoir is about four very different girls who become best friends at a summer camp in the 1980s until life, death, adulthood, and childhood betrayals draw them apart. The novel is an ode to friends and dreams, how each changes our lives and why we too often and too easily let those fade.

"The Clover Girls" will be is available for pre-order, and will be released on May 18.

To learn more about Wade Rouse and other stories he's published, visit waderouse.com and violashipman.com.