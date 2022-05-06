Best-selling author Wade Rouse talks about his new memoir, "Magic Season"

Wade Rouse, internationally bestselling author of 13 books, is back with his first memoir, MAGIC SEASON: A Son’s Story.

The book is a touching narrative on family and forgiveness. With honesty and humor, Rouse forces the reader to rethink how “unconditional” unconditional love ought to be.

The book tells the story of Rouse and his father's strained relationship. In the 1970’s Ozarks, sports, hunting, and fishing defined a boy’s world, but they didn’t define author Wade Rouse’s world of reading, writing, and cooking. Rouse's father didn't support his passions, but the two had a common love for baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The memoir also covers when his father's health was starting to decline, and he traveled back to Missouri to try and mend the relationship before it was too late.

Rouse says this book is also for anyone with a parent, child, relative, or old friend who they continue to love despite the person being very hard to love. Rouse’s humor and ability to break complex emotions into digestible bites make even the most heart-wrenching moments of MAGIC SEASON heartwarming.

Magic Season: A Son's Story is available wherever books are sold.

Rouse will be making a stop in Michigan as part of his book tour in May and June. To learn more, visit waderouse.com/events.