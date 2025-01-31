Berngo Safaris: Take your partner on a Valentine's Day trip they'll never forget to the heart of Africa

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Want to take your Valentine on an adventure on the other side of the world they'll never forget? Take a trip on the wild side and immerse yourself into the country of Africa with the traveling expertise of Berngo Safaris.

Set off on a life-changing journey with Berngo Safaris, where adventure meets cultural immersion in the heart of Africa. They have expert guides, with decades of experience, who craft personalized safari experiences that go beyond the ordinary, creating memories that will last a lifetime. They won't just show you Africa, they'll help you experience it authentically by offering unique opportunities to engage with local communities and traditions.

Berngo Safaris handles every aspect of your journey with meticulous care. Services include visa assistance, accommodation arrangements, and seamless transportation, ensuring a worry-free experience from start to finish.

For a limited time, Berngo Safaris' is offering a special Valentine's Day promotion: 7 Days Best of Tanzania and Zanzibar Island Beach Vacation! The trip will be from February 9-15, so book tickets soon!

The trip costs $3355 per person with no flights for a group of four, or $5200 per person with flights included for a group of four. See the full trip itinerary and register for this special promotion here.

To discover more trips to Africa, visit berngosafaris.com or call 1-(888)-690-6623.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok