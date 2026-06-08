Berger Gives Back to Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan

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Berger Chevrolet does more than sell and service automobiles across West Michigan. Through their "Berger Gives Back" campaign, they also pay it forward by holding luncheon fundraisers to benefit local nonprofits.

For the first event of 2026, the beneficiary was the Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan (HHCWM).

The HHCWM was established as a branch-off from the "Get the Lead Out!" campaign, where the reduction of childhood lead poisoning in Grand Rapids homes was spearheaded after alarming data revealed that in 2000, 559 children in Kent County between the ages of 0-5 had elevated levels of lead in their bloodstream.

While childhood lead poisoning in Grand Rapids has been cut down by over 60% since then, other environmental health issues such as radon and carbon monoxide poisoning still exist, with asthma development cited as a concern in addition. Today, HHCWM continues to prioritize safe housing conditions to contribute to the healthy upbringing of children in hopes of growing up in a home free of environmental hazards.

Michelle visited Berger and spoke with Marketing Director Emily Lacroix and Jameela Maun with the Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan to learn more.

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